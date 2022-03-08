After Russell Wilson trade, Rams’ Matthew Stafford is grand old man of NFC West

The Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, ending the NFC West run of a nine-time Pro Bowl player who led the Seahawks to two Super Bowls and one title.

Here are three takeaways from how the trade affects the Rams:

So long, old friend: Wilson, a third-round draft pick in 2012, compiled an 8-12 record against the Rams, and was 0-1 against them in the playoffs.

Wilson, 33, passed for 26 touchdowns. The Rams intercepted 13 passes by Wilson and sacked him 77 times — both marks the most by any opponent. Wilson made spectacular plays throughout his career — his pass to Tyler Lockett in the back corner of the end zone against the Rams in 2019 still reverberates — but the last few seasons he appeared far more willing to take a sack than to scramble.

Rams star lineman Aaron Donald is probably sad to see Wilson go: Donald amassed 15 sacks against the Seahawks, tied for his most against any opponent.

Matthew Stafford can rule the division: The Rams’ quarterback, fresh off an extraordinary playoff run and Super Bowl performance, probably faces no other veteran competition in the NFC West.

Arizona’s Kyler Murray, who is entering his fourth season, appeared to be on the brink of a possible MVP run in 2020 but faded in the second half of the season and played poorly in a playoff loss against the Rams.

Second-year pro Trey Lance is poised to replace Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco.

The Seahawks acquired quarterback Drew Lock as part of the deal that also netted the Seahawks, defensive tackle Shelby Harris, tight end Noah Fant, two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and a fifth-round picks, according to NFL.com. Lock, a fourth-year pro, joins a roster that includes journeyman quarterback Geno Smith and Jacob Eason.

See you soon: The NFC West is matched up against the AFC West in 2022. So the Rams will play Wilson and the Broncos at SoFi Stadium on a date that will be announced when the NFL releases the schedule in April or May.