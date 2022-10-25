Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams star Aaron Donald among athletes cutting ties with Kanye West’s Donda Sports

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald stares into the stands as he walks off the field
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald cut ties with Kanye West’s Donda Sports after the rapper’s antisemitic comments online and in television interviews.
(Ian Johnson / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Gary Klein
Luca Evans
Share

Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald on Tuesday announced he had parted ways with Donda Sports, a marketing and content agency owned by Kanye West.

West has made antisemitic comments online and in television interviews in recent weeks.

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports,” Donald said in a statement on his Twitter feed that was signed by Donald and his wife, Erica. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.

Advertisement
Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a gold necklace

Company Town

Hollywood talent agency CAA cuts ties with Kanye West after antisemitic tirade

CAA, one of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies, has stopped representing the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

“As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings. We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with many incredible people along the way and hope to continue to use our platform to uplift and support other families, children and communities through positive outreach.”

A minute after Donald’s Twitter announcement Wednesday, Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown released his own statement on Twitter cutting ties with Donda Sports.

“I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values,” the statement read.

The Boston Globe reported Monday that Brown, despite condemning West’s recent comments, was sticking with Donda Sports. However, after swift backlash online, Brown apologized in Tuesday’s statement, saying he understood how his previous comments “lack clarity.”

Brown, according to the Globe, was one of the first two athletes to sign with Donda Sports.

The Celtics wing added in the statement that he will “seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty and young athletes” he’d worked with at Donda Academy, Ye’s K-12 school that opened in November 2021. Brown posted a picture on his Instagram seven weeks ago of himself with students at the school, captioning it, “Donda Academy 3 kids gave me their autograph today and said they will be famous I believe them.”

Numerous partners have dropped West, including CAA, one of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

Luca Evans

Luca Evans is a multimedia journalist focused on prep sports for the Los Angeles Times. A 2022 graduate of Chapman University, Evans worked as the sports and managing editor of the campus newspaper before beginning freelance work with The Times. He is focused on broadening and diversifying Southern California preps coverage and particularly interested in what makes athletes tick on and off the field.

Advertisement