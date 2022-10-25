Rams star Aaron Donald among athletes cutting ties with Kanye West’s Donda Sports

Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald on Tuesday announced he had parted ways with Donda Sports, a marketing and content agency owned by Kanye West.

West has made antisemitic comments online and in television interviews in recent weeks.

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports,” Donald said in a statement on his Twitter feed that was signed by Donald and his wife, Erica. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.

Advertisement

“As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings. We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with many incredible people along the way and hope to continue to use our platform to uplift and support other families, children and communities through positive outreach.”

A minute after Donald’s Twitter announcement Wednesday, Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown released his own statement on Twitter cutting ties with Donda Sports.

“I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values,” the statement read.

The Boston Globe reported Monday that Brown, despite condemning West’s recent comments, was sticking with Donda Sports. However, after swift backlash online, Brown apologized in Tuesday’s statement, saying he understood how his previous comments “lack clarity.”

Brown, according to the Globe, was one of the first two athletes to sign with Donda Sports.

The Celtics wing added in the statement that he will “seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty and young athletes” he’d worked with at Donda Academy, Ye’s K-12 school that opened in November 2021. Brown posted a picture on his Instagram seven weeks ago of himself with students at the school, captioning it, “Donda Academy 3 kids gave me their autograph today and said they will be famous I believe them.”

Numerous partners have dropped West, including CAA, one of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies.