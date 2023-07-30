Advertisement
Rams acquire veteran running back Royce Freeman to replace retiring Sony Michel

Texans running back Royce Freeman looks for room to run during a game last season in Houston.
Veteran running back Royce Freeman played in four games last season for the Texans, rushing for 117 yards in 41 carries.
(Matt Patterson / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
The Rams, moving to fill the void left by Sony Michel’s retirement, have agreed to contract terms with veteran running back Royce Freeman, the team announced Sunday.

Freeman, 27, will join a running back corps that includes starter Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers and rookie Zach Wilson.

Coach Sean McVay said on Saturday that Michel was retiring.

The 6-foot, 238-pound Freeman, a sixth-year pro, played last season for the Houston Texans. He rushed for 117 yards in 41 carries.

Freeman played his first three seasons for the Denver Broncos and also played for the Carolina Panthers. He has rushed for 1,473 yards and eight touchdowns overall.

