Rams agree to keep Tyler Higbee in L.A. for two more seasons

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee gestures during the season opener in Seattle.
Tight end Tyler Higbee has been with the Rams since they moved back to Los Angeles. The Rams rewarded him Friday with a two-year contract extension.
(Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Tight end Tyler Higbee has been there since the beginning of the Rams’ return to Los Angeles in 2016.

Higbee, a fourth-round draft pick that year, played under former coach Jeff Fisher for one season and is in his seventh season under Sean McVay.

On Friday, the Rams announced that Higbee had agreed to terms on a two-year extension through the 2025 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Higbee, 30, was in the final year of his contract and carries a salary-cap number of $9.1 million this season, according to overthecap.com.

“He is a glue guy for this team,” McVay said before practice. “He epitomizes a lot of the things that we’re looking for. ... He sets the example every single day.”

Rams

In seven-plus seasons, Higbee has 317 catches for 3,239 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has 11 receptions for 132 yards in three games this season.

Higbee has been nursing an Achilles injury this week but is expected to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

