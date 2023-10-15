Rams’ 26-9 home win over the Arizona Cardinals by the numbers

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is tackled by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Kevin Strong during the second half of the Rams’ 26-9 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 26-9 home win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday:

48

Consecutive trips into the red zone for the Rams offense with points scored. They were four-for-four against the Arizona Cardinals.

12

Victories for Rams coach Sean McVay over the Arizona Cardinals since 2017, the most for any coach against an NFC opponent during that span.

7.9

Yards per carry for the Rams’ Kyren Williams, who had just two carries for four yards in the first half but finished with 20 for a career-high 158 yards.

21.1

Yards per reception for Rams wideout Cooper Kupp, who had 101 yards receiving in the first half and finished with 148 on seven receptions.

1-7

Record as a starter in the NFL for Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs.

Summary

Arizona 3 6 0 0 — 9

RAMS 3 3 10 10 — 26

First Quarter



Arizona — Field goal Prater 55, 11:25. Drive: 9 plays, 38 yards, 3:35. Key plays: Dobbs 24 run on 3rd-and-10, Ingram 12 run.

RAMS — Field goal Maher 29, :11. Drive: 6 plays, 48 yards, 1:56. Key play: Stafford 37 pass to Kupp.

Second Quarter



Arizona — Field goal Prater 32, 12:35. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 00:52. Key play: Dobbs 3 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-10.

Arizona — Field goal Prater 27, :43. Drive: 11 plays, 63 yards, 4:22. Key plays: Dobbs 20 run on 3rd-and-13, Ingram 11 run.

RAMS — Field goal Maher 35, :04. Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 00:39. Key play: Stafford 49 pass to Kupp.

Third Quarter



RAMS — Kupp 13 pass from Stafford (Maher kick), 8:57. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:03. Key plays: K.Williams 17 run, K.Williams 14 run, K.Williams 10 run, K.Williams 6 run on 3rd-and-2.

RAMS — Field goal Maher 24, 2:44. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 4:31. Key plays: Stafford 30 pass to Atwell, K.Williams 31 run.

Fourth Quarter



RAMS — K.Williams 5 run (Maher kick), 8:19. Drive: 12 plays, 88 yards, 6:35. Key plays: Rozeboom 0 interception return to RAMS 12, Stafford 6 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-3, Stafford 21 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-9, K.Williams 27 run.

RAMS — Field goal Maher 43, 4:37. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 1:38. Key play: Z.Evans 3 run on 3rd-and-5.



INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: ARIZONA, Dobbs 7-47, Ingram 10-40, D.Williams 8-36, Demercado 2-11, Moore 3-(minus 4). RAMS, K.Williams 20-158, Z.Evans 4-10, Rivers 3-9, Stafford 1-2.

PASSING: ARIZONA, Dobbs 21-41-1-235. RAMS, Stafford 15-24-0-226.

RECEIVING: ARIZONA, McBride 4-62, Brown 4-34, Moore 4-30, Mi.Wilson 3-62, Ertz 2-22, Ingram 2-11, D.Williams 1-8, Demercado 1-6. RAMS, Kupp 7-148, Nacua 4-26, Higbee 2-18, Atwell 1-30, Rivers 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS: ARIZONA, Dortch 1-16. RAMS, Trammell 3-30.

KICKOFF RETURNS: ARIZONA, None. RAMS, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: ARIZONA, K.White 5-3-1, Ma.Wilson 5-0-0, Woods 3-3-0, Chachere 3-2-0, Hamilton 3-2-0, Wallace 3-1-0, Clark 3-0-0, Ledbetter 2-2-0, Gardeck 2-0-0, Lopez 2-0-0, Dimukeje 1-1-1, Fotu 1-1-0, Strong 1-0-1, Collins 1-0-0, Stills 0-3-0, Ojulari 0-2-0, C.Thomas 0-2-0, Blount (minus 1)-1-0. RAMS, Jones 7-3-0, Fuller 4-1-0, Young 3-3-1, Donald 3-2-0, J.Williams 3-1-1, Lake 3-0-0, Rozeboom 3-0-0, Witherspoon 3-0-0, Turner 2-3-0, Durant 2-2-0, Hoecht 2-2-0, Yeast 2-1-0, Kendrick 2-0-0, VanValkenburg 1-2-0, Shelley 1-1-0, Copeland 1-0-0, Hummel 1-0-0, Tomlinson 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: ARIZONA, None. RAMS, Rozeboom 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Max Causey, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith WASHINGTON, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Artenzia Young-Seigler.

Attendance — 71,202.