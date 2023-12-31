Rams’ 26-25 road win over the New York Giants by the numbers

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones (53) tackles Giants running back Eric Gray (20), one of his 13 tackles in the game. Jones set a franchise record for most tackles in a season.

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 26-25 road win over the New York Giants on Sunday:

4

Consecutive wins for the Rams over the Giants. The last time the Giants beat the Rams was in 2011 when the Rams were still in St. Louis and finished that season 2-14.

6-1

Rams’ record since their off week, their only loss coming on the road in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens, the top seed in the AFC.

7

Games this season with 100 yards receiving for Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua. He had five catches for 118 yards against the Giants.

1,445

Yards receiving for the Rams’ Nacua this season, just 29 yards shy of breaking the rookie record set by the Houston Oilers’ Bill Groman in 1960.

101

Receptions for the Rams’ Nacua this season, just four shy of breaking the rookie record set by the Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle in 2021.

13

Combined tackles for Rams linebacker Ernest Jones against the Giants, seven of them solo. He had a tackle for lost yardage and also had a quarterback hit.

145

Combined tackles for Jones on the season, a Rams record that tops the previous mark of 142 set by James Laurinaitis in 2012.

Summary

RAMS 7 7 6 6 — 26

N.Y. Giants 0 10 6 9 — 25

First Quarter



RAMS — K.Williams 4 run (Havrisik kick), 3:07. Drive: 8 plays, 72 yards, 4:27. Key plays: Stafford 14 pass to Higbee, K.Williams 10 run, Stafford 18 pass to Higbee.

Second Quarter



NY Giants — W.Robinson 24 run (Crosby kick), 13:03. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:04. Key plays: Barkley 10 run, T.Taylor 7 pass to W.Robinson on 3rd-and-4, T.Taylor 18 pass to Hyatt on 3rd-and-6.

RAMS — Kupp 5 pass from Stafford (Havrisik kick), 1:44. Drive: 8 plays, 46 yards, 3:18. Key play: Stafford 13 pass to Nacua.

NY Giants — Field goal Crosby 31, :00. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 00:58. Key plays: T.Taylor 20 pass to W.Robinson, T.Taylor 4 run on 3rd-and-18.

Third Quarter



RAMS — K.Williams 2 run (kick failed), 10:17. Drive: 4 plays, 88 yards, 1:19. Key play: Stafford 80 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-4.

NY Giants — Slayton 80 pass from T.Taylor (kick failed), 4:39. Drive: 4 plays, 91 yards, 1:51. Key play: T.Taylor 11 pass to Waller on 3rd-and-10.

Fourth Quarter



NY Giants — Field goal Crosby 32, 13:24. Drive: 10 plays, 21 yards, 3:48. Key plays: Belton 20 interception return to RAMS 34, Barkley 2 run on 4th-and-1, Barkley 13 run.

RAMS — K.Williams 28 run (kick failed), 12:03. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:21. Key play: Stafford 37 pass to D.Robinson.

NY Giants — Olszewski 94 punt return (pass failed), 3:27. Drive: 5 plays, 8 yards, 1:19. Key play: Nacua 15 run.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: RAMS, K.Williams 20-87, Nacua 2-19, Stafford 1-(minus 1). N.Y. GIANTS, Taylor 6-40, Barkley 12-39, W.Robinson 1-24, Gray 1-2.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 24-34-2-317. N.Y. GIANTS, Taylor 27-41-1-319.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Robinson 6-92, Higbee 6-62, Nacua 5-118, Kupp 4-27, K.Williams 2-14, Rivers 1-4. N.Y. GIANTS, W.Robinson 6-55, Waller 5-51, Slayton 4-106, Bellinger 4-39, Hyatt 3-25, Barkley 3-19, Hodgins 1-18, Gray 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, None. N.Y. GIANTS, Olszewski 4-107.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, None. N.Y. GIANTS, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Jones 7-6-0, Fuller 7-1-0, Witherspoon 4-3-0, Young 4-0-1, Turner 3-2-2.5, Donald 3-2-2, Lake 3-2-0, Hoecht 2-4-.5, Rozeboom 2-1-0, J.Williams 2-0-0, Yeast 2-0-0, J.Johnson 1-2-0, D.Johnson 1-1-0, Hampton 0-1-0, Kendrick 0-1-0. N.Y. GIANTS, McCloud 6-2-0, A.Jackson 5-2-0, McKinney 4-2-0, Flott 3-3-0, Simmons 3-1-1, Nunez-Roches 3-1-.5, Okereke 2-8-1.5, A.Robinson 2-3-0, Ward 2-1-1, Lawrence 2-0-0, McFadden 2-0-0, Belton 1-1-0, Riley 0-3-0, Pinnock 0-2-0, Thibodeaux 0-2-0, Basham 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Fuller 1-0. N.Y. GIANTS, Belton 2-22.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: N.Y. GIANTS, Crosby 54.

Officials — Referee Tra Blake, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Andrew Lambert.

Attendance — 75,517.

