Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams coach Sean McVay jogs toward the locker room at SoFi Stadium.
After a 1-4 start, coach Sean McVay and the Rams need to get moving.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
1

The 1-4 Rams aim to repeat last season’s feat, when they came out of an off week and turned around their season en route to a playoff berth.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said he benefited from the week off. Before the break, the 16th-year pro suffered back soreness after getting hit 10 times in a defeat by the Green Bay Packers.

Star receiver Cooper Kupp practiced this week and appeared on track to return from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for three games. Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom also could return from an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Advertisement

The Rams defense turned an interception into a touchdown against the Packers, but the unit still ranks last in the NFL against the run.

The Raiders traded star receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets, so rookie tight end Brock Bowers is the lone star of the offense. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 27 of 40 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, in a 32-13 defeat by the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday.

2

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Raiders

The Rams and Raiders will play at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will air on CBS in Southern California and will be available on Paramount+. The game also will be on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 93.1 FM.

3

Betting lines for Rams vs. Raiders
4

Who will win Rams vs. Raiders?

Gary Klein’s pick: The struggling Rams got a favorable matchup to begin a possible turnaround. With the Minnesota Vikings coming to SoFi Stadium on Thursday night, a win over the Raiders will give the Rams confidence and momentum. Rams 27, Raiders 20

Advertisement

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Rams are rested and starting to get a little healthier. Big bonus if they get Cooper Kupp back. The Raiders are cracking, having lost three of four. At least they’ll have lots of fans in silver and black at SoFi. Rams 26, Raiders 20

5

Catch up on the latest Rams news

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is flanked by receiver Cooper Kupp (left) and coach Sean McVay at practice.

Rams’ Matthew Stafford appears ‘back’ to health, but Cooper Kupp’s return is up in air

Host Travis Kelce on Saturday Night Live in March 2023.

From Peyton Manning to Travis Kelce, NFL stars look back fondly on ‘SNL’ experience

The Rams' Tutu Atwell can't make the catch as Packers safety Evan Williams defends.

Rams takeaways: Defense makes points but not enough for offense in loss to Packers

Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrate a defensive touchdown against the Packers.

Matthew Stafford asked if Week 6 off is a help to Rams: ‘I don’t know. We’ll see.’

The Packers defense celebrates a fourth-down incompletion in the end zone as the Rams' Colby Parkinson complains.

Rams’ youth shows in loss to Packers and they’ll need to grow up fast to save season

The Rams' Demarcus Robinson makes a catch over Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon.

As Rams slip up against Packers in another close game, is season slipping away?

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Rams

Advertisement