Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The 1-4 Rams aim to repeat last season’s feat, when they came out of an off week and turned around their season en route to a playoff berth.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford said he benefited from the week off. Before the break, the 16th-year pro suffered back soreness after getting hit 10 times in a defeat by the Green Bay Packers.
Star receiver Cooper Kupp practiced this week and appeared on track to return from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for three games. Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom also could return from an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve.
The Rams defense turned an interception into a touchdown against the Packers, but the unit still ranks last in the NFL against the run.
The Raiders traded star receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets, so rookie tight end Brock Bowers is the lone star of the offense. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 27 of 40 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, in a 32-13 defeat by the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday.
The Rams and Raiders will play at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will air on CBS in Southern California and will be available on Paramount+. The game also will be on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 93.1 FM.
Gary Klein’s pick: The struggling Rams got a favorable matchup to begin a possible turnaround. With the Minnesota Vikings coming to SoFi Stadium on Thursday night, a win over the Raiders will give the Rams confidence and momentum. Rams 27, Raiders 20
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Rams are rested and starting to get a little healthier. Big bonus if they get Cooper Kupp back. The Raiders are cracking, having lost three of four. At least they’ll have lots of fans in silver and black at SoFi. Rams 26, Raiders 20
