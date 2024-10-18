Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The 1-4 Rams aim to repeat last season’s feat, when they came out of an off week and turned around their season en route to a playoff berth.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said he benefited from the week off. Before the break, the 16th-year pro suffered back soreness after getting hit 10 times in a defeat by the Green Bay Packers.

Star receiver Cooper Kupp practiced this week and appeared on track to return from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for three games. Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom also could return from an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Advertisement

The Rams defense turned an interception into a touchdown against the Packers, but the unit still ranks last in the NFL against the run.

The Raiders traded star receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets, so rookie tight end Brock Bowers is the lone star of the offense. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 27 of 40 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, in a 32-13 defeat by the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday.