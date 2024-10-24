Advertisement
Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams safety Kam Curl sprints for the end zone after picking up a fumble against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
Rams safety Kam Curl sprints for the end zone after picking up a fumble during a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
The Rams emerged from their off week to defeat the struggling Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, gaining momentum for their Thursday matchup against the Vikings, one of the top teams so far.

Receiver Cooper Kupp returns to action after sitting out four games because of an ankle injury, which could provide the Rams’ offense a much-needed jolt.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford absorbed 10 hits against the Raiders, the second time in as many games he persevered through double-digit blows. Stafford said he was feeling good but is no doubt bracing for another onslaught from a defense coordinated by Brian Flores.

The Rams’ defense, led by cornerback Cobie Durant, forced four turnovers against the Raiders, a performance that it must come close to duplicating against a Vikings team coached by Sean McVay protegé Kevin O’Connell. Quarterback Sam Darnold is enjoying a career rebirth in an offense that includes star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Key injuries

Rams: WR Cooper Kupp (ankle, will play); WR Puka Nacua (knee, questionable but not expected to play); DL Braden Fiske (back, questionable); DL Neville Galimore (shoulder, questionable); WR Jordan Whittington (shoulder, out); LB Troy Reeder (hamstring, out); OL Joe Noteboom (ankle, out).

Vikings: LB Blake Cashman (toe, out); TE T.J. Hockenson (knee, questionable); CB Akayleb Evans (hip, questionable); G Dalton Risner (back, questionable).

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Vikings

The Rams and Vikings will play at 5:15 p.m. PDT on Thursday at SoFi Stadium. The game will air on Fox in the Los Angeles area and will be available nationally on Amazon Prime Video. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM or 93.1 FM.

Betting lines for Rams vs. Vikings

Who will win Rams vs. Vikings?

Gary Klein’s pick: The Rams have not won two games in a row, and the Vikings — though probably still sore from a defeat to the Detroit Lions — are not a great matchup for the Rams to achieve the feat. Kupp’s return could spark the Rams, but not enough to overcome the Vikings. Vikings 27, Rams 24

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Rams are playing well on defense and getting Kupp back. What’s more, the Vikings are crossing two time zones on a short week. Still, Minnesota has more firepower and should have the edge. Vikings 27, Rams 23

