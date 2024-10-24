Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The Rams emerged from their off week to defeat the struggling Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, gaining momentum for their Thursday matchup against the Vikings, one of the top teams so far.

Receiver Cooper Kupp returns to action after sitting out four games because of an ankle injury, which could provide the Rams’ offense a much-needed jolt.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford absorbed 10 hits against the Raiders, the second time in as many games he persevered through double-digit blows. Stafford said he was feeling good but is no doubt bracing for another onslaught from a defense coordinated by Brian Flores.

The Rams’ defense, led by cornerback Cobie Durant, forced four turnovers against the Raiders, a performance that it must come close to duplicating against a Vikings team coached by Sean McVay protegé Kevin O’Connell. Quarterback Sam Darnold is enjoying a career rebirth in an offense that includes star receiver Justin Jefferson.