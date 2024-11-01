Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

After defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 24, the Rams were energized heading into their NFC West matchup against the Seahawks.

The return of Rams receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua against the Vikings sparked the entire team and fueled confidence that the Rams can win the division.

That excitement was muted somewhat Thursday after Nacua left practice because of an issue with his right knee, the same one he sprained during a joint practice with the Chargers and aggravated in the season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Nacua was sidelined for five games before returning to catch seven passes for 106 yards against the Vikings. His status for the game against the Seahawks is to be determined.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for four touchdowns against the Vikings, two to receiver Demarcus Robinson.

The defense also has emerged as a point-producing force. In the last three games, the Rams returned an interception for a touchdown, returned a fumble for an interception and sacked the quarterback for a safety. Rookie edge rusher Jared Verse had 1½ sacks against the Vikings.

The Seahawks (4-4) started the season 3-0 under first-year coach Mike Macdonald, but they lost their next three games. They are coming off a 31-10 rout by the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Geno Smith has passed for eight touchdowns, with seven interceptions. Star receiver DK Metcalf, who could not play last week, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of a knee injury.

The Seahawks defense is now led by former Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Before the season, the Rams traded Jones to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans dealt Jones to the Seahawks on Oct. 24, and he made 15 tackles last Sunday in his Seahawks debut.