Rams

Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota.
Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson catches a touchdown pass during a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 24. The Rams take on NFC West rival Seattle on Sunday.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer
1

After defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 24, the Rams were energized heading into their NFC West matchup against the Seahawks.

The return of Rams receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua against the Vikings sparked the entire team and fueled confidence that the Rams can win the division.

That excitement was muted somewhat Thursday after Nacua left practice because of an issue with his right knee, the same one he sprained during a joint practice with the Chargers and aggravated in the season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Nacua was sidelined for five games before returning to catch seven passes for 106 yards against the Vikings. His status for the game against the Seahawks is to be determined.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for four touchdowns against the Vikings, two to receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Ernest Jones (50) bows his head onto the field after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI.

Rams

Unexpectedly, Ernest Jones IV gets to showcase his linebacker trade against Rams

Because of contract issues, the Rams traded highly productive linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Another trade later, the new Seahawk takes aim at his old team.

Oct. 31, 2024

The defense also has emerged as a point-producing force. In the last three games, the Rams returned an interception for a touchdown, returned a fumble for an interception and sacked the quarterback for a safety. Rookie edge rusher Jared Verse had 1½ sacks against the Vikings.

The Seahawks (4-4) started the season 3-0 under first-year coach Mike Macdonald, but they lost their next three games. They are coming off a 31-10 rout by the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Geno Smith has passed for eight touchdowns, with seven interceptions. Star receiver DK Metcalf, who could not play last week, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of a knee injury.

The Seahawks defense is now led by former Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Before the season, the Rams traded Jones to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans dealt Jones to the Seahawks on Oct. 24, and he made 15 tackles last Sunday in his Seahawks debut.

2

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Seahawks

The Rams and Seahawks will play at 1:25 p.m. PDT on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The game will air on Fox in Southern California and will be available nationally on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM or 93.1 FM.

3

Betting lines for Rams vs. Seahawks
4

Who will win Rams vs. Seahawks?

Gary Klein’s pick: Nacua’s availability is key, but Kupp’s presence in the lineup gives Stafford, coach Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur plenty to work with. And the young defensive front is coming into its own. Rams 27, Seahawks 23

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Rams were reborn on offense with the return of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, now questionable to play. Still, they usually play well at Seattle. The availability of DK Metcalf is a big factor in this matchup. Rams 27, Seahawks 24

5

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

