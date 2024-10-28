As trade deadline approaches, Rams start dealing with Tre’Davious White

Rams cornerback Tre’Davious White has not played in weeks and could be headed elsewhere before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

The NFL trade deadline is a week away.

Coach Sean McVay last week all but extinguished buzz that the Rams will deal star receiver Cooper Kupp — especially with the Rams on a two-game win streak and positioned to possibly win the wide-open NFC West.

But on Nov. 5, the Rams still could be in the market as a buyer or seller.

McVay confirmed Monday that veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White and his representatives have been given permission to seek opportunities elsewhere.

The Rams signed White, 29, with the belief that the former All-Pro could rebound from Achilles surgery and help them in some role this season. White appeared to recover faster than expected and, with the Rams’ secondary hit by injuries during training camp, he started the first four games.

White struggled to regain his form, however, and with cornerback Darious Williams returning from injured reserve and the Rams looking for a boost in the secondary, White was inactive the last three games.

McVay complimented White for the way he has carried himself as a leader and mentor.

“The guy wants to be able to go compete,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters, “and I can understand that — he’s been a great player in this league. … It just hasn’t gone as what I think any of us would have liked up to this point.

“In fairness to him, he was playing a lot more snaps than we anticipated because of injuries at that spot.”

So the Rams are giving White, “an opportunity to see if there’s a better situation that he deems appropriate for himself,” McVay said.

“But we love him here,” he said, “and if he ends up staying here, I’ll certainly be happy about that.”

Inside linebacker is another position that could come into play before the trade deadline.

Rams Michael Hoecht (97) and Christian Rozeboom (56) pursue Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Rozeboom led the Rams with six tackles. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Before the 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, the Rams placed starter Troy Reeder on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

Rookie Omar Speights started and made four tackles. Christian Rozeboom tied for the team high with six tackles, and Jacob Hummel also played. On Monday, the Rams signed linebacker Tony Fields II to the practice squad.

How aggressive the Rams are at the trade deadline could be determined by how they fare Sunday when they play the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.

“Those things can drastically or quickly change the closer you get to that deadline being a real thing,” McVay said.

For the first time since Rams coaches were preparing for the season opener at Detroit, they can game plan for the Seahawks knowing that star receivers Kupp and Puka Nacua both will be part of the offense.

Before the game against the Vikings, Kupp was scheduled to return from an ankle injury, but Nacua’s ability to return from a knee injury was uncertain. Both played, and they sparked the entire team.

Kupp caught five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. Nacua caught seven passes for 106 yards.

McVay praised receivers coach Eric Yarber and assistant Nate Scheelhaase for managing “the pitch count” for Kupp, Nacua and other receivers.

Demarcus Robinson, who caught two touchdown passes, played 61 of the Rams’ 72 plays. Kupp played 42, Nacua 41, Tyler Johnson 27, Tutu Atwell nine and Xavier Smith four.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua tries to escape the pursuit of Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore after making a catch. Nacua had 106 yards receiving in his return from a knee injury. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rookie Jordan Whittington was inactive for the second game in a row because of a shoulder injury. His status for the game against the Seahawks has not been determined.

“There’s some positive problems we’ve got to be able to figure out now, especially as it relates to that receiver room and being able to get a couple of our lead-dog guys back healthy and ready to go,” McVay said.

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, who has been recovering from an ankle injury, could return this week, McVay said, but offensive linemen Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson, and safety John Johnson III remain on injured reserve.

“I don’t know if I anticipate their status changing,” McVay said.