Unexpectedly, Ernest Jones IV gets to showcase his linebacker trade against Rams

Ernest Jones (50) bows his head onto the field after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI. Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans and then the Seattle Seahawks this season.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will see a familiar face when he stares across the line of scrimmage Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV was a Rams mainstay for three seasons. The 2021 third-round draft pick became a starter midway through his rookie season, helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI, became the defensive signal-caller in 2022 and was a team captain in 2023.

But last spring and summer, the Rams made it clear they wanted Jones to play the final year of his rookie contract before offering him a new deal.

In late August, the Rams traded Jones and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for 2026 fifth-round pick.

Jones played six games for the Titans before he was traded last week to the Seahawks for linebacker Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

In his Seahawks debut, Jones made 15 tackles in a 31-10 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

Does Stafford’s familiarity with Jones give the veteran quarterback an advantage? Or does Jones’ knowledge of Stafford and the Rams’ system give Jones the edge?

“I know who he is as a player,” Stafford said Wednesday. “Physically, really talented. Mentally and emotionally really gifted. Loved being a teammate with him. Have a ton of respect for who he is as a person and as a player.

“I don’t think there’s any disadvantage or advantage. I just know it’s a challenge going against him after going against for years in practice.”

With Jones’ departure, coach Sean McVay and first-year defensive coordinator Chris Shula made veteran linebacker Troy Reeder the defensive signal-caller. They also moved Christian Rozeboom into a full-time starting role.

Ernest Jones IV wears No. 13 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, who play host to his former team, the Rams, on Sunday. (John Froschauer / Associated Press)

The Rams lost the season opener in overtime at Detroit and got routed by the Arizona Cardinals en route to a 1-4 start.

The Rams came out of an off week to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders, but Reeder suffered a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve. Rookie Omar Speights started in his place during a victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Asked Wednesday how the decision to trade Jones had worked out, McVay said he was “pleased with some of the things” the Rams inside linebackers have done. He acknowledged, however, that “it would be hard to deny the production” that Jones had with the Titans and in his debut with the Seahawks.

“He’s a great player, and he did a lot of good things for us,” McVay said. “All the decisions that we make in the moment, we feel like are in the best interest.

“I’m not going to pretend to act like every decision is accurate. You try to be able to learn from it and apply it moving forwards, but you know that you’re playing a real well-respected player — mentally and physically tough. Seems like he’s always around the football.

“And so I wish him well. It’s going to be a great challenge going against him.”

Jones was a model teammate, Rozeboom said. He felt for Jones having to move his family twice.

“It’s kind of weird having him in the division when we didn’t think it was going to be like that,” Rozeboom said. “He’s just a great all-around linebacker. ... Hopefully, he doesn’t do too well against us, but the rest of the season I hope he does great.”

The Rams defense struggled to create game-changing plays in the first four games. In a 24-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers, however, safety Jaylen McCollough returned an interception for a touchdown.

Against the Raiders, the Rams forced four turnovers and returned a fumble for a touchdown. They recorded a game-clinching safety against the Vikings.

The Rams now aim to continue their defensive momentum against the Seahawks.

“We’re really growing into who we want to be as a defense,” Rozeboom said. “Just trusting each other, getting on the same page with communication, and the coaches are putting us in good spots to make plays. That’s all you can really ask for.”