Rams trade cornerback Tra’Davious White to Ravens for seventh-round draft pick

The Rams did not let the NFL trade deadline pass without making a deal.

The Rams dealt veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White to the Baltimore Ravens, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday. The person requested anonymity because terms of the deal have not been announced.

The trade was no surprise.

White, 29, started the first four games but was inactive for the last four. A few weeks ago, the Rams gave White and his representatives permission to seek a trade.

The Rams had signed White last spring hoping the seven-year veteran would recover from Achilles surgery and eventually find a role.

Then Rams cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Darious Williams suffered injuries during training camp, which accelerated the need for White to start. His faster-than-expected recovery gave the Rams confidence that White would recapture his All-Pro form.

Yet White appeared to give up several big plays before the Rams signed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

The Rams (4-4), who are riding a three-game winning streak, play the Miami Dolphins on Monday night at SoFi Stadium.