Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: Live updates, scores, start time, how to watch and odds

Rams rookie edge rusher Jared Verse laments not finishing viral play with a sack

Rams rookie edge rusher Jared Verse produced a viral moment, but he could not enjoy it.

Last Sunday, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Verse ran over 6-foot-8, 366-pound Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Sean Mailata.

Verse, however, tripped and fell and quarterback Jalen Hurts escaped his grasp.

“On my social media, like I see I keep getting tagged,” Verse said. “But from my team it was like, ‘You gotta make that play.’”

Jared Verse is not just great for a rookie.



He is already one of the best defenders in the NFL.

pic.twitter.com/NkTyd2lkGr — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) November 25, 2024

Verse, who has 4 ½ sacks, was not surprised that he was able to use leverage and power to knock Mailata onto his back.

But he lamented not finishing the play with a sack.

“If I had stayed on the edge, I’d have been able to transition,” Verse said. “It would have been a highlight play.”