Rams’ Jared Verse primed for playoffs in City of Brotherly Love: ‘I hate Eagles fans’

The Rams’ Jared Verse (8) battles Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata as the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts passes during their game in November won by Philadelphia.

Jared Verse spent three years of high school in Pennsylvania.

So the Rams rookie edge rusher knows all about the Philadelphia Eagles, his team’s opponent Sunday in an NFC divisional-round playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Was Verse an Eagles fan?

“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse told The Times on Thursday. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans.”

Advertisement

Verse repeated the phrase multiple times. And the front-runner for NFL rookie defensive player of the year did so with passion evident in his pass rushing.

“When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.” — Rams linebacker Jared Verse, on how he hates the Philadelphia Eagles

Verse noted that when the Rams played the Eagles in November at SoFi Stadium, Eagles fans in attendance gave him an earful of obscenities that he could make out despite wearing headphones.

Advertisement

“I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em,” he said, “It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans.”

The Eagles’ uniform colors also are apparently triggering.

“When I see that green and white I hate it,” he said. “I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.”

Verse, however, added he would be disciplined Sunday, stay on his assignments and contribute to a Rams defense that must control running back Saquon Barkley if coach Sean McVay’s team is to avenge its 37-20 defeat to the Eagles and advance to the NFC championship game.

Advertisement

In November, Barkley amassed 302 total yards against the Rams, including 255 yards rushing, and scored on runs of 72 and 70 yards. The Rams were out of position to make tackles and also missed Barkley multiple times.

Verse acknowledged his role in the debacle. Several times, he said, opportunities to limit Barkley to a short gain went awry and resulted in long runs because he tried to do too much.

“I just didn’t take advantage of them,” he said. “I left my feet.”

In the seven games since, Verse said he has improved in that regard.

In last Monday’s 27-9 wild-card victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Verse showed how fleet he was on his feet.

The Rams’ Jared Verse dives into the end zone for a score after returning a fumble 57 yards against the Vikings during their NFC wild-card playoff game. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The former high school sprinter scooped a fumble by quarterback Sam Darnold and dashed 57 yards for a touchdown. NFL’s Next Gen Stats clocked Verse at 19.88 mph

“I’ve been trying to show coach McVay that I can play wide receiver or running back — whatever he needs me to do,” Verse said.

Verse, the 19th player chosen in the 2024 draft, said whenever he recovered a fumble in college an opposing player tackled him before he could run.

Against the Vikings, Verse had a clear path to the end zone.

“I was like, if I got five yards, then nobody is catching me, I’m like gone,” he said. “So once I got my five in, like it’s over with. So I was just trying to see how fast I could get.”

Verse is one of the top players for a young Rams defensive front that is excelling in the post-Aaron Donald era. Against the Vikings, the Rams tied an NFL postseason record with nine sacks.

Verse has 4½ sacks and was among the league leaders this season in quarterback pressures.

On Sunday, he once again goes up against an Eagles line that features two-time All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson and left tackle Jordan Mailata.

Advertisement

In the first game between the teams, Verse created a viral moment when he ran over the 6-8, 366-pound Mailata.

“I remember when I got flat-backed,” Mailata told Philadelphia reporters this week. “It was a good rush by him.

“The guy plays with a high motor. I think he plays well, he plays hard. He’s got some great moves. ... To be fair, I got a couple on him too. Good on good.”

Verse continues to bull rush and remains exceptionally quick at the snap, Johnson said.

“He plays hard, really has come along in the run game too,” Johnson told Philadelphia reporters. “He’s just one of those players that’s obviously really talented. The more experience he gets, the better he’s going to become.”

Verse, the only Rams player selected to the Pro Bowl Games, is expected to be among the postseason award finalists in New Orleans during Super Bowl week.

But he aims to be playing in the big game.

“I’ve never been focused on the results of anything,” he said when asked about awards talk. “If I do what I’m supposed to do, everything else will come with it.

Advertisement

“This year, I might be in the conversation of winning that prestigious award — and I’m happy to be in that conversation.

“Next year, it’s trying to be in a bigger conversation. But that comes with work.”

Progress toward that goal continues Sunday when Verse plays against the Eagles — and in front of their fans — in their home stadium.

“I’m going to go crazy,” he said, adding that he would play within his role. “It’s going to be something.”

Etc.

The Rams designated inside linebacker Troy Reeder and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison to return to practice from injured reserve. ... Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (thigh) and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (shoulder) did not practice and tight end Tyler Higbee (chest) was limited. McVay said he expected that all would play Sunday.