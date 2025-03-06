Tutu Atwell and Rams agree to terms on one-year, $10 million contract

Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in November.

The Rams have agreed to terms with pending free-agent receiver Tutu Atwell on a one-year contract that includes $10 million in salary and bonuses, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

The person requested anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.

Atwell, 5-feet 9-inches and 165 pounds, was a surprise second-round draft pick in 2021. After a rough rookie season, the speedy and diminutive Atwell became a solid contributor in a receiver corps that eventually included Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson.

The Rams have said that they intended to trade Kupp, who was due to earn $20 million in salary and bonuses, according to Overthecap.com. Robinson also is a pending free agent.

Last season, Atwell had 42 catches for 562 yards, both career bests. But coach Sean McVay never utilized Atwell as a consistent deep threat.

Atwell earned about $1.5 million in salary in 2024, according to Overthecap.com.

Atwell is the second pending free agent to re-sign with the Rams.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson received a three-year contract that includes $35 million in guarantees.