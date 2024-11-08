Rams’ Puka Nacua says he won’t back down from physical play against Dolphins

Rams receiver Puka Nacua (17) mixed it up with the Seahawks’ Tyrel Dodson (0) after a play.

The punch — the one that got Puka Nacua ejected against the Seattle Seahawks — is in the past, if not completely forgotten.

Nacua will no doubt hear from the NFL this week about a fine, but the Rams’ star receiver otherwise has moved on.

“I try to definitely put that one behind me,” Nacua said Friday after practice.

On Monday night, Nacua aims to be on the field for the entire game against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium.

Advertisement

Will the physical and verbal Nacua be gun-shy about engaging defensive players?

“I don’t think so,” he said, adding that by being around teammates such as edge rushers Byron Young and Jared Verse and linebacker Omar Speights, “everybody’s always ready to pack a punch.

“So it’s nice to get back in there and be like, ‘Man, everybody’s willing to hit.’ It’s just being a little extra aware of some of the thoughts after the play where people are like, ‘Ah, I’m going to take my opportunity.’”

Nacua, who enjoyed a record-setting rookie season in 2023, has played only one full game this season.

Advertisement

After suffering a right-knee sprain during a joint practice with the Chargers, he aggravated the injury during the opener against the Detroit Lions. Nacua sat out five games on injured reserve before returning on Oct. 24 against the Minnesota Vikings and catching seven passes for 106 yards.

A few days before last Sunday’s game at Seattle, however, Nacua fell hard on the knee and left practice. He recovered in time to play against the Seahawks, and caught one pass for 11 yards before he was ejected in the second quarter for punching linebacker Tyrel Dodson after an interception.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua (17) got into an altercation after this interception by Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen. (Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

Advertisement

“It wasn’t even a good punch,” Rams receiver Cooper Kupp deadpanned Friday.

Because of Nacua’s talent, success and his physical style of play, he has “a target on his back,” Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said.

“And that’s the truth, in terms of when you put on the tape that you do in terms of your physicality, and the caliber of player that he is,” LaFleur said, “that’s a sign of respect that people are going it go after him, and chirp at him and all that.

“It’s a good lesson for him, and he won’t make that mistake.”

Nacua sounded as if he had no intention of changing his playing style, regardless of talk directed at him by opponents. He said he will not let anyone “enforce their will” on him and would “stand my ground.”

“Not everybody wants to play football with the same physicality I do,” he said, adding that his goal is to “bring it” on every play.

“So it’s also a nice subtle reminder to myself like, ‘Man, every play is somebody’s opportunity to either make a hit or take a hit,‘” he said. “And I want to be the one making it, for sure.”

The Dolphins (2-6), coming off a 30-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills, are giving up 183.1 yards passing per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Advertisement

While Nacua and Kupp have practiced this week, receiver Demarcus Robinson did not practice Thursday and was limited Friday because of toe and hip issues, according to the injury report.

Robinson has four touchdown catches in the last two games, including the 39-yard, one-handed game-winner in overtime at Seattle.

If Kupp, Nacua and Robinson start Monday night, it will be only the fourth time this season that quarterback Matthew Stafford will have the three as targets from the first play.

“It’s fun, but it’s not like we get in the huddle and it’s like, ‘Oh, look. We’re all in here,’” Kupp said, laughing. “There’s so many guys that can make plays. ... The depth that we have … is pretty special.”

Etc.

Offensive linemen Jonah Jackson (shoulder) and Steve Avila (knee) were full participants in practice. Safety Kam Curl (knee) and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle/knee) were limited. ... Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass visited the Rams’ Woodland Hills facility Friday and was presented with a No. 24 jersey emblazoned with “Mayor Bass.”