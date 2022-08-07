Angel City ties Orlando after an own goal spoils chance at victory

Angel City twice lost one-goal leads, the last near the end of regulation on an own goal, in a 2-2 tie with the Orlando Pride.

Angel City (5-5-3) got goals from Ali Riley in the 40th minute and Cari Roccaro in the 72nd, while Orlando’s goals were scored by Julie Doyle (64th minute) and on the own goal by Angel City’s Paige Nielsen in the 91st.

On Riley’s goal, she struck a hard shot from the left side of the penalty area into the opposite side of the net. Angel City’s second goal came on a set piece that saw midfielder Roccaro clean up a chance from inside the box to score.

The equalizer at the end for Orlando (3-5-6) came as shot by the Pride’s Kerry Abello’s deflected off the defender Nielsen and into the back of the net to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

A well-worked set by the Pride saw the ball passed to Abello on the left side. As she drove toward the endline, Abello powered a low cross into the box and it hit off Nielsen into the net.

Angel City plays a friendly against Mexican team Tigres UANL on Wednesday before its next regular season game Sunday against the Chicago Red Stars at Banc of California Stadium.