Simone Charley scores in Angel City’s 1-1 draw with Houston

Forward Simone Charley’s first goal of the season helped Angel City FC secure a 1-1 draw Sunday night in Houston.

After a scoreless, back-and-forth first half, the teams opened up the scoring in the second half. Minutes after Maria Sánchez scored for the Dash in the 43rd minute, Charley tied it.

Megan Reid sent a ball over the top for Charley, who drove into the box and beat Houston defender Katie Naughton. Goalkeeper Jane Campbell lost the battle against Charley, who dribbled past her and tapped it into the open net.

Sánchez’s goal was a shot to the far post, past diving Angel City’s DiDi Haracic.