Angel City squanders late two-goal lead in loss to Orlando

Orlando’s Barbra Banda (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the 76th minute of a 3-2 comeback win over Angel City on Friday.

Mary Alice Vignola scored an own goal in second half stoppage time as the Orlando Pride rallied from two goals down to beat visiting Angel City 3-2 on Friday night.

Riley Tiernan opened the scoring for Angel City when she cut in from the left wing and sliced a shot past the near post of goalkeeper Anna Moorehouse in the ninth minute.

Moments before halftime, Katie Zelem scored her first goal of the season to make it 2-0. Orlando failed to clear its lines from a corner kick and Zelem scored from 10 yards out.

Marta ignited the comeback for the hosts in the 71st minute. The Brazilian slipped a low shot into the hand of Angelina Anderson, but the force was too much for the Angel City goalkeeper, and the ball found the back of the net.

Barbra Banda got the equalizer in the 76th minute. The Zambian forward executed a glancing header from a Carson Pickett cross.

The comeback for the NWSL’s reigning champions was complete when Vignola headed the ball into her own net with pressure from Pride forward Ally Watt in the 93rd minute.