North Carolina forward Kerolin scored in the 54th minute as the host Courage ended Angel City FC’s five-game unbeaten streak with a 1-0 win Wednesday.

Angel City (7-6-5) remains in seventh place, two points out of a playoff spot with four games to go.

Wednesday was the 12th time in 18 games that Angel City scored one goal or none.

The team has 20 overall; only two NWSL teams have fewer.