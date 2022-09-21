Advertisement
Angel City FC

Angel City prevails over Washington Spirit on Simone Charley’s goal

Angel City FC midfielder Savannah McCaskill celebrates with teammates.
Angel City FC players celebrate during a game.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Wire reports
Associated Press
Simone Charley took a crossing pass from Jasmyne Spencer and headed it into the net early in the second half, and Angel City FC hung on for a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit on Wednesday night in an NWSL match at Banc of California Stadium.

Claire Emslie gave Angel City a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute when she directed the ball off her right foot
after a pass from Ali Riley. Angel City took a 2-0 lead on Charley’s goal in the 51st minute.

The Spirit scored in the 88th minute when Ashley Hatch converted a penalty shot. Angel City’s Dani Weatherholt was whistled for the foul on Hatch.

