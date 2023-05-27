Angel City scores early but can’t hold back OL Reign in loss

Highlights from Angel City’s 4-1 loss to the OL Reign in Seattle on Saturday.

Veronica Latsko scored twice and OL Reign bounced back after giving up an early goal to defeat Angel City 4-1 on Saturday.

Claire Emslie scored Angel City’s lone goal in the 27th minute when she snuck a corner kick into the near post.

Megan Rapinoe assisted the next three goals for the Reign in front of the Reign’s home fans at Lumen Field. The first came in the 34th minute when Rapinoe crossed the ball into the box for Elyse Bennett, who slid a shot into the right corner with her first touch.

In the 52nd, Rapinoe passed to Latsko at the top of the box. The forward sent a hard shot into the upper-right corner of the goal. Latsko scored again three minutes later, connecting with Rapinoe’s cross into the box.

Quinn made it 4-1 with their first NWSL goal, curling a shot from outside the box into the far-post corner.

The Reign (5-3-1) had 25 shots compared to seven for Angel City (2-4-3).