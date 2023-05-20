DiDi Haracic’s work in goal helps Angel City play Courage to scoreless draw

Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic, shown March 26, made three saves as visiting Angel City played the North Carolina Courage to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

Angel City and the North Carolina Courage played to a scoreless draw in a National Women’s Soccer League match Saturday night at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Courage outshot Angel City 12-6, but the visitors kept North Carolina away from the goal. Tyler Lussi took seven shots for the Courage (3-3-2), who are undefeated in their last four games.

Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic made three saves for Angel City (2-3-3), while North Carolina’s Casey Murphy only had to make one.

Angel City will visit the OL Reign in Seattle next Saturday.