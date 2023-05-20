Advertisement
DiDi Haracic’s work in goal helps Angel City play Courage to scoreless draw

Angel City goalie DiDi Haracic plays against NJ/NY Gotham FC on March 26, 2023.
Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic, shown March 26, made three saves as visiting Angel City played the North Carolina Courage to a scoreless draw Saturday night.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
Associated Press
CARY, N.C. — 

Angel City and the North Carolina Courage played to a scoreless draw in a National Women’s Soccer League match Saturday night at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Courage outshot Angel City 12-6, but the visitors kept North Carolina away from the goal. Tyler Lussi took seven shots for the Courage (3-3-2), who are undefeated in their last four games.

Angel City FC

Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic made three saves for Angel City (2-3-3), while North Carolina’s Casey Murphy only had to make one.

Angel City will visit the OL Reign in Seattle next Saturday.

