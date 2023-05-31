Angel City’s late rally falls short against Thorns in Challenge Cup play

Angel City FC midfielder Clarisse Le Bihan scored in the team’s 3-2 loss to the Portland Thorns on Wednesday.

Morgan Weaver’s goal in the third minute of second-half injury time lifted the Portland Thorns to a 3-2 victory over Angel City FC in the Challenge Cup.

The Thorns took a 2-0 lead when Izzy D’Aquila scored in the 46th minute.

Angel City rallied behind goals from Clarisse Le Bihan in the 61st minute and Claire Emslie in the 66th minute.

Emslie converted a penalty kick after Alyssa Thompson was fouled by Portland’s Shelby Hogan in the penalty box.

The score remained tied into injury time before Weaver scored the winner off an assist from Christine Sinclair after a corner kick.

Michele Vasconcelos scored the Thorns’ first goal off a header in the 23rd minute.