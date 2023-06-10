Mary Alice Vignola’s first goal can’t rescue Angel City in loss to Washington

Highlights from Angel City’s 2-1 loss to the Washington Spirit on Saturday.

Mary Alice Vignola scored her first NWSL goal, but Angel City couldn’t rally after giving up two first-half goals to the Washington Spirit in a 2-1 loss.

Vignola converted Claire Emslie’s pass from the left side of the box in first-half stoppage time to cut the halftime deficit to 2-1. Vignola also hit the post in the ninth minute, and Julie Ertz had a chance on a header in the 13th minute.

Goalie DiDi Haracic kept Angel City (2-6-3) in the game with a diving save in the 71st minute of a defensive-oriented second half in which Angel City held a 58.1% possession advantage.

Washington (5-1-5) got goals from Ashley Hatch in the 33rd minute and Ashley Sanchez in the 41st minute.