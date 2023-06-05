Sydney Leroux scores in season debut, but Angel City comes up short against Red Stars

Angel City FC’s Sydney Leroux (2) and the Chicago Red Stars’ Tatumn Milazzo (23) fight to head the ball during the second half at BMO Stadium on Monday night. Chicago won 2-1.

Ava Cook scored a pair of first-half goals, and the Chicago Red Stars defeated Angel City FC 2-1 in a National Women’s Soccer League game Monday night at BMO Stadium.

Cook scored on a header in the 16th minute and added an additional goal in the 27th minute for Chicago, which had lost seven consecutive road games dating back to last season. It was Cook’s first career brace.

Chicago (3-6-1) was coming off a 1-0 victory May 27 over the Orlando Pride that stopped a three-game losing streak in league play. The Red Stars have conceded an NWSL-worst 23 goals.

Sydney Leroux, who made her season debut after recovering from an ankle injury that required surgery, scored in the 88th minute off a cross from Alyssa Thompson to pull Angel City to within a goal.

It was Leroux’s first goal since May 2022 and her 40th career NWSL goal.

Angel City (2-5-3) hasn’t won in four straight matches in league play to fall to 11th in the standings. It was the team’s fifth loss at home this season.