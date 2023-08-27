Advertisement
Angel City FC

Clarisse Le Bihan and Madison Hammond lead Angel City past OL Reign

Angel City FC midfielder Clarisse Le Bihan, left, controls the ball in front of OL Reign midfielder Olivia Van der Jagt.
Angel City FC midfielder Clarisse Le Bihan, left, controls the ball in front of OL Reign midfielder Olivia Van der Jagt during the second half of Angel City’s 2-1 win at BMO Stadium on Sunday night.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Goals from Clarisse Le Bihan and Madison Hammond gave Angel City a 2-1 victory over the OL Reign, its first victory over the Seattle-based team in front of 22,000 fans at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

In the 13th minute, Hammond sent a ball over the top to Scarlett Camberos. Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey came out to challenge the ball and missed it, leaving Camberos free to send a cross into the box, which Le Bihan put into the net.

Hammond doubled Angel City’s lead in the 57th minute, getting onto a free kick that slid through Dickey’s hands.

Megan Rapinoe — who will retire at the end of the NWSL season — subbed on at half and got one back for the Reign in the 74th, finishing a penalty into the lower left corner after Bethany Balcer was fouled in the box.

The loss marked the Reign’s (7-7-3) third straight in regular-season play.

Angel City (5-6-6) is unbeaten in nine straight matches across all competitions and hasn’t given up more than one goal during that stretch.

Angel City FC

