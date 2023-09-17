Ali Riley and Jun Endo score as Angel City plays Chicago to draw

Angel City’s Ali Riley, shown here controlling the ball during a match against the San Diego Wave in April 2022, scored Sunday in a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Red Stars.

The Chicago Red Stars came from behind twice to earn a draw against Angel City at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill., on Sunday.

Laura Ricketts was on hand to watch Ava Cook and Cheyna Matthews score the equalizers in Chicago’s first home match since Ricketts led a group that took over ownership of the club on Sept. 1.

Ali Riley got things started for Angel City in the 39th minute. Amandine Henry got her head on a corner kick, and while her shot was saved by Alyssa Naeher, Riley was there to pounce on the rebound.

Chicago had much of the momentum before Riley’s goal, and in the 22nd minute, Ella Stevens redirected Bianca St-Georges’ cross with her head, but DiDi Haracic pushed it out for a corner. St-Georges got into space again in the 64th minute, but Haracic made a diving save on her shot.

The next three goals all came from substitutes.

Cook equalized with her first touch in the 68th, winning a loose ball and driving into the center of the box before sliding her shot into the right corner.

Jun Endo answered quickly on the next play, connecting with Claire Emslie’s cross from close range to put Angel City up again.

Matthews equalized for Chicago just four minutes later, using her body to win the ball off an Angel City defender at the top of the box before finishing into the lower left corner.

Madison Hammond had a chance to put Angel City (6-6-7) ahead with just a minute remaining, as Alyssa Thompson cut a ball back to her in front of the goal, but her shot went right to Naeher, who finished with seven saves.

The draw kept Angel City’s unbeaten streak alive. The team hasn’t lost a match in eight straight league games and now sits one point out of sixth place.

Chicago (6-10-3) has only lost once in its last six regular-season games.