Angel City’s playoff debut ends in heartbreak on late OL Reign goal

Angel City Sydney Leroux, center, passes in front of OL Reign defenders Emily Sonnett, left, and Alana Cook during the first half of Angel City’s 1-0 loss in the NWSL quarterfinals on Friday.

An Angel City season that appeared to be over in June finally came to a close Friday, 11 days before Halloween, in a 1-0 NWSL playoff loss to the OL Reign on a chilly night on the banks of Puget Sound.

The loss was just the second in 15 games for Angel City under interim coach Becki Tweed, who four months ago took over a team mired at the bottom of the league table and got it to the playoff quarterfinals. It was a furious dash, one that challenged credulity as well as the team’s strength and character. But the team finally ran out of gas in the final seconds of its fourth game in 18 days.

OL Reign’s goal came on a header from Veronica Latsko that deflected in off goalkeeper Angelina Anderson’s right hand with less than three minutes left in regulation. Angel City’s Paige Nielsen and M.A. Vignola appeared to have Phoebe McClernon’s long cross from the left wing defended well, but Latsko skied over both of them to nod home her fifth of the season.

But while the game ended Angel City’s second NWSL season, for Megan Rapinoe the victory extended her stellar career at least a couple of more weeks. Rapinoe, 38, a two-time World Cup champion and FIFA world player of the year, announced in June this would be her final season. It’s one that won’t end until at least early November, when the Reign face the San Diego Wave in the playoff semifinals.

Although Angel City and the Reign were meeting for the fifth time this season, both teams played cautiously through a scoreless first half that produced just one shot on goal coming on a 35-yard try from the Reign’s Jess Fishlock in the 13th minute. For Angel City, it was the third time in four games the team failed to score in the opening 45 minutes.

Angel City forward Claire Emslie moves the ball against OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock, left, and defender Emily Sonnett during the first half Friday. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson makes a save over OL Reign forwards Veronica Latsko, back center, and Jordyn Huitema (9) during the first half. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

The second half started at a much quicker pace, with Rapinoe wasting a chance to put her team in front two minutes in when her left-footed shot from inside the box missed an open corner just inside the far post. Six minutes later, another Rapinoe shot was pushed wide by Anderson and in between, Nielsen stepped in front of a shot from Fishlock that by got Anderson, clearing it off the line to keep the game even.

In the 85th minute, second-half sub Rose Lavelle nearly scored with a sneaky left-footed shot from outside the box that would have dipped below the bar had a leaping Anderson not got a hand on it. That only set the stage for Latsko’s winner.

Angel City, meanwhile, never tested Reign keeper Claudia Dickey, who posted her seventh shutout in 10 games over all competition during the regular season.

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe sprints with the ball during Friday’s NWSL quarterfinal match against Angel City. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)