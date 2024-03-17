Angel City shut out in season-opening loss to NWSL newcomers Bay FC

One play that encapsulated Angel City’s season-opening loss came in the 90th minute when the ball finally got past Bay FC goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx and rolled slowly toward the net, only for Caprice Dedasco to clear it out just before it crossed line, preserving a 1-0 victory for the NWSL newcomers.

Missed opportunities plagued Angel City FC in front of a sold-out crowd Sunday as the team struggled against Proulx, who made eight saves to secure the win.

Angel City failed to score despite 12 corner kicks. In the 70th minute, a header from Sydney Leroux was deflected by Proulx right in the direction of Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson, whose shot off the rebound flew into the stands. In stoppage time, another shot from Thompson bounced off the crossbar, sealing Angel City’s fate.

The first goal in Bay FC history came in the 17th minute when forward Asisat Oshoala zipped the ball through the upper right corner of the net, just out of the reach of Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

The goalkeepers saw plenty of action in the first half, with Angel City FC taking 19 shots, including nine shots on goal. Bay City took eight shots, with six on goal. Angel City was the aggressor for much of the match, but it couldn’t capitalize.

Angel City will try to bounce back Friday when it opens a three-game road trip against the Orlando Pride. The team returns to BMO Stadium to host the North Carolina Courage on April 21.