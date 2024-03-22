Claire Emslie scores for Angel City in draw with Orlando Pride

Angel City’s Claire Emslie, shown here passing against Bay FC on Sunday, scored in a 1-1 draw with Orlando on Friday night.

Claire Emslie and Marta traded goals in the second half as Angel City and the Orlando Pride played to a 1-1 draw at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando.

Marta thought she had the opening goal for the Pride in the 23rd minute, but it was called back due to a foul on the play.

After coming out of the halftime break scoreless, Meggie Dougherty Howard was taken down in the box in the 53rd minute. Emslie stepped up to take the penalty, powering it into the lower left corner to give Angel City (0-1-1) the lead.

In the 88th minute, Marta was left unmarked at the far post and volleyed in Angelina’s corner kick, helping Orlando (0-0-2) come from behind and salvage a point for the second straight week.