Angel City can’t keep pace with Tess Boade and Bay FC in loss
Highlights from Angel City’s 1-0 loss to Bay FC on Saturday.
Tess Boade scored in the first half and Bay FC went on to defeat Angel City 1-0 at San José’s PayPal Park on Saturday.
Boade’s team-high third goal this season went under teammate Asisat Oshoala’s right leg and into the far corner of the net in the 33rd minute.
Bay FC (5-9-0), which joined the league this season, also beat Angel City 1-0 in the team’s first game on March 17.
It has been 25 years since Brandi Chastain’s iconic World Cup moment. Now an owner of Bay FC, Chastain is representative of the progress that has been made.
Angel City (4-7-3) was playing its second game in the span of four days. Sydney Leroux scored the winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Racing Louisville on Wednesday.
Bay FC’s Emily Menges surpassed 15,000 minutes played in the league, becoming the ninth player to reach the milestone.