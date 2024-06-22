Angel City can’t keep pace with Tess Boade and Bay FC in loss

Tess Boade scored in the first half and Bay FC went on to defeat Angel City 1-0 at San José’s PayPal Park on Saturday.

Boade’s team-high third goal this season went under teammate Asisat Oshoala’s right leg and into the far corner of the net in the 33rd minute.

Bay FC (5-9-0), which joined the league this season, also beat Angel City 1-0 in the team’s first game on March 17.

Advertisement

Angel City (4-7-3) was playing its second game in the span of four days. Sydney Leroux scored the winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Racing Louisville on Wednesday.

Bay FC’s Emily Menges surpassed 15,000 minutes played in the league, becoming the ninth player to reach the milestone.