Sydney Leroux scores in stoppage time to lift Angel City over Red Stars

Angel City forward Sydney Leroux, shown here controlling the ball during a match against Seattle in October, scored Sunday in a 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars.

Sydney Leroux scored in second-half stoppage time to give Angel City a 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars at BMO Stadium.

Alyssa Thompson pounced on the rebound from Meggie Dougherty Howard’s shot to put Angel City (6-9-5) ahead in the sixth minute.

Just before the halftime whistle, Red Stars (7-9-2) rookie Bea Franklin volleyed in a cross on a well-worked free kick to bring the game level, scoring her first professional goal.

In the 91st minute, M.A. Vignola found space on the left wing and sent a pass across the goal. Leroux beat her defender to the spot and poked it in to seal the victory for the home team.