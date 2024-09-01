Advertisement
Angel City FC

Sydney Leroux scores in stoppage time to lift Angel City over Red Stars

Angel City FC forward Sydney Leroux prepares to clear the ball against OL Reign defender.
Angel City forward Sydney Leroux, shown here controlling the ball during a match against Seattle in October, scored Sunday in a 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars.
(Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share via

Sydney Leroux scored in second-half stoppage time to give Angel City a 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars at BMO Stadium.

Alyssa Thompson pounced on the rebound from Meggie Dougherty Howard’s shot to put Angel City (6-9-5) ahead in the sixth minute.

Just before the halftime whistle, Red Stars (7-9-2) rookie Bea Franklin volleyed in a cross on a well-worked free kick to bring the game level, scoring her first professional goal.

Advertisement

In the 91st minute, M.A. Vignola found space on the left wing and sent a pass across the goal. Leroux beat her defender to the spot and poked it in to seal the victory for the home team.

More to Read

Angel City FC

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement