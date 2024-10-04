M.A. Vignola’s goal lifts Angel City to victory over Seattle

Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson controls the ball in front of Seattle defender Phoebe McClernon during the first half of Angel City’s 1-0 win Friday.

M.A. Vignola‘s first-half goal was all Angel City needed to earn a 1-0 road win over the Seattle Reign at Lumen Field.

Alyssa Thompson did a give-and-go with Vignola, who finished into the right corner in the 34th minute.

Thompson has five goals and two assists in the last seven games.

On Thursday, Angel City (7-12-4) was fined $200,000 and docked three points for violating the NWSL salary cap. The win keeps them in playoff contention.

The Reign (5-13-5) fell to 12th place.