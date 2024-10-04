Advertisement
Angel City FC

M.A. Vignola’s goal lifts Angel City to victory over Seattle

Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson controls the ball in front of Seattle defender Phoebe McClernon.
Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson controls the ball in front of Seattle defender Phoebe McClernon during the first half of Angel City’s 1-0 win Friday.
(Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share via

M.A. Vignola‘s first-half goal was all Angel City needed to earn a 1-0 road win over the Seattle Reign at Lumen Field.

Alyssa Thompson did a give-and-go with Vignola, who finished into the right corner in the 34th minute.

Thompson has five goals and two assists in the last seven games.

On Thursday, Angel City (7-12-4) was fined $200,000 and docked three points for violating the NWSL salary cap. The win keeps them in playoff contention.

The Reign (5-13-5) fell to 12th place.

Julie Uhrman arrives at the premiere of "Angel City,"Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Pacific Design Center.

Angel City FC

Angel City president and GM barred from player transactions for salary-cap violation

The National Women’s Soccer League has fined Angel City FC $200,000 and has suspended their president and general manager from making player transactions.

Oct. 3, 2024

More to Read

Angel City FC

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement