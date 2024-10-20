Angel City, Utah play to a draw

Angel City’s season had already ended by the time the team took the field for the final home game on its schedule. A win by Bay FC earlier in the weekend had eliminated Angel City from playoff contention for the second time in three seasons, leaving it playing for little more than pride Sunday against a Utah Royals team that was also playing out the string.

Not surprisingly, the game ended in a 1-1 draw before a modest sun-splashed matinee crowd at BMO Stadium, although the result extended Angel City’s unbeaten streak to a season-long three games. And for that the team can thank goalkeeper Didi Haracic, who made a career-high nine saves, and second-half substitute Sydney Leroux, who scored Angel City’s only goal.

Utah (7-14-4), unbeaten in its last four games, went ahead in the 21st minute after referee Sergii Demianchuk gave a soft yellow card to Angel City’s Madison Curry, setting up a 25-yard free kick that Claudia Zornoza, a World Cup winner with Spain, curled inside the near post.

Leroux pulled that back for Angel City with a spectacular goal in the 57th minute. With Utah struggling to clear the ball out of its own penalty area, teenage defender Gisele Thompson was able to head a short pass forward for Leroux, who had her back to the goal at the top of the 18-yard box. Leroux then sent a right-footed side volley just over Utah keeper Mandy Haught and just under the crossbar for her seventh goal of the season, matching Claire Emslie for the team lead.

The assist was the first of Thompson’s career.

Angel City (7-12-6) needs a win in its final game Nov. 1 in Portland to match the eight wins it registered in its first two seasons.