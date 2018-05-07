After U.S. team misses qualifying for World Cup, ex-coach Bruce Arena writes about state of U.S. soccer

Less than 46% of the players on this year's opening-day rosters were born in the U.S., compared with 16% from the league's first season in 1996. And while the overall number of Americans is up from 1996, thanks to expansion that has more than doubled the number of MLS teams, the meaningful minutes those men will play is way down, with just a third of the starters on the 12 teams that made the playoffs last season even eligible to play for the U.S. national team.