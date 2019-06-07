France dominates South Korea 4-0 as Women's World Cup gets underway

One of the biggest questions heading into this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France was would the home team play up to its enormous potential — or would it fold under the weight of even more enormous expectations.
The answer wasn’t long in coming, with Les Bleues scoring three times in the first half to bury South Korea, 4-0, also burying, for the time being, any talk they would be overwhelmed by their circumstances.
The score matched the second-most one-sided result in a Women’s World Cup opener in history, topped only by Germany’s 11-0 win over Argentina in 2007. It was also one of the coldest openers, with a temperature at kickoff of 57 degrees and a windchill 11 degrees cooler.
Playing before a sellout crowd of 45,261 at Parc des Princes, on the edge of Paris, France wasted little time getting its party started with Eugenie Le Sommer putting her team ahead to stay in the ninth minute. It was the quickest-ever goal in a Women’s World Cup opener.
And after Wendie Renard, Le Sommer’s club teammate at Olympique Lyon, added a pair of goals on headers late in first half, the rout was on.
The domination was complete. South Korea was outshot 21-3, with France putting eight on its shots in target. On the other end French keeper Sarah Bouhaddi never had to make a save.