Galaxy’s crowded schedule continues with FC Cincinnati

It will be the team’s fourth game in 21 days in what was supposed to be a lax month given the Copa America and CONCACAF Gold Cup, both of which began last week. The Galaxy are missing four starters – midfielders Jonathan dos Santos and Uriel Antuna and defenders Rolf Feltscher and Giancarlo Gonzalez – to international duty. Midfielder Sebastian Lletget, who was supposed to go as well, was left off the U.S. roster with a hamstring injury.