Emmanuel Boateng, Favio Alvarez score in Galaxy's win over FC Cincinnati

Boateng scored his first goal of the minute in the 12th minute, taking a pass in stride running to the left side of the box and punching a left-footed shot across his body back to the right. Favio Alvarez connected in the 15th on a shot that resulted from FC Cincinnati's failure to clear the ball out of its own end. A pair of defenders collided trying to head the ball from the right of the box, giving Alvarez a clear shot .