Three takeaways from LAFC’s 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps

The lineup is set: Bradley said he would open with his strongest 11 on Saturday and if that holds, then Christian Ramirez is the team’s starter up front between Vela and Diego Rossi, and newcomer Eddie Segura will start beside Walker Zimmerman in central defense. Segura, who joined the team on loan from Colombia’s Atletico Huila, has been solid all preseason and looks to be a steady upgrade over the often-unpredictable Laurent Ciman, who started in that position last season. LAFC pressed most of the night and the midfield was also heavily involved in the defense, a big reason why Vancouver didn’t put a shot on goal.