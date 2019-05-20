Advertisement

Carlos Vela helps LAFC secure a tie against FC Dallas

By Associated Press
May 19, 2019 | 7:00 PM
| Frisco, Texas

Carlos Vela scored a late goal and LAFC rallied for a 1-1 tie with FC Dallas on Sunday night.

FC Dallas (5-5-3), which is winless in its last five games, played a man down after Matt Hedges was shown a red card for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by Carlos Vela in the 49th minute.

Vela converted from the spot in the 80th, after having a penalty kick stopped by goalkeeper Jose Luis Gonzalez in the 45th minute, to tie it at 1-all. Vela leads MLS with 14 goals this season.

Dominique Badji bent a low cross around defender Eddie Segura to a charging Ryan Hollingshead, who first-timed the finish from near the spot to make it 1-0 in the 29th minute.

LAFC (9-1-4), which beat FC Dallas 2-0 at home on Thursday, is unbeaten in its last six games.

