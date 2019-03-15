Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

England: Both Manchester teams will be on the road in Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinals, with City going to Swansea (10:15 a.m. PDT) and United playing at Wolverhampton (1 p.m. PDT) in an all-EPL clash. The other Saturday match also features a pair of EPL teams with Crystal Palace playing at Watford in the early game (5:15 a.m. PDT). Sunday’s lone quarterfinal sends Brighton & Hove Albion of the EPL against second-division Millwall (7 a.m. PDT). Even before those games are complete, however, Manchester City will turn its focus back to the EPL race where once-beaten Liverpool, just a point back of City in the standings, can go back in front with a win over relegation-bound Fulham, a loser of six straight by a combined 15-3. (NBCSN, Universo, 7:15 a.m. PDT).