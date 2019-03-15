Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

A 7-0 blowout of Schalke in the Champions League knockout round Tuesday kept alive Manchester City’s hopes of becoming the third British team to win a treble, capturing the league, domestic cup and European titles in the same season. But the EPL leaders face another hurdle Saturday in the FA Cup quarterfinals against Swansea City of the second-tier Championship. All four quarterfinals can be seen on the streaming service ESPN+.
England: Both Manchester teams will be on the road in Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinals, with City going to Swansea (10:15 a.m. PDT) and United playing at Wolverhampton (1 p.m. PDT) in an all-EPL clash. The other Saturday match also features a pair of EPL teams with Crystal Palace playing at Watford in the early game (5:15 a.m. PDT). Sunday’s lone quarterfinal sends Brighton & Hove Albion of the EPL against second-division Millwall (7 a.m. PDT). Even before those games are complete, however, Manchester City will turn its focus back to the EPL race where once-beaten Liverpool, just a point back of City in the standings, can go back in front with a win over relegation-bound Fulham, a loser of six straight by a combined 15-3. (NBCSN, Universo, 7:15 a.m. PDT).
Bundesliga: Although just a point separates the top two teams in the EPL table, that isn’t the tightest title race in Europe. In Germany, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund head into the weekend even on points but with Bayern in front by virtue of a two-goal lead in goal differential. That means even a victory Sunday over visiting Mainz (FS2, UDN, 10 a.m. PDT) might not be enough for Bayern to stay in front if Borussia Dortmund makes up that deficit in Saturday’s match at Hertha Berlin (FS2, 10:30 a.m. PDT).