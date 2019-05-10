Soccer on TV: English Premier League title will be decided

EPL: With 95 points City, the defending EPL titlist, can become the first champion to repeat since Manchester United in 2009 if it beats 17th-place Brighton (NBCSN, Telemundo, 7 a.m. PT) on the road. City has won its last 13 league matches and anything less Sunday will leave the door open for Liverpool, which has 94 points heading into its final match at home with seventh-place Wolverhampton (Ch. 4, Universo, 7 a.m.) The Reds, who haven’t won a title in the Premier League era, have lost just once this season, fewest of any team in Europe’s top leagues. Whichever team, City or Liverpool, finishes second will set an EPL record by becoming the first team to top 90 points and not win the crown.