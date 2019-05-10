Soccer on TV: English Premier League title will be decided

The English Premier League season ends this weekend with Championship Sunday, with all 10 matches kicking off at the same time on the NBC family of networks. And despite the busy schedule much of the attention will be on the top of the table where Manchester City is protecting a one-point lead over Liverpool, meaning the league title will be decided on the final weekend for the first time since 2013-14. Manchester City edged Liverpool by two points that time.
EPL: With 95 points City, the defending EPL titlist, can become the first champion to repeat since Manchester United in 2009 if it beats 17th-place Brighton (NBCSN, Telemundo, 7 a.m. PT) on the road. City has won its last 13 league matches and anything less Sunday will leave the door open for Liverpool, which has 94 points heading into its final match at home with seventh-place Wolverhampton (Ch. 4, Universo, 7 a.m.) The Reds, who haven’t won a title in the Premier League era, have lost just once this season, fewest of any team in Europe’s top leagues. Whichever team, City or Liverpool, finishes second will set an EPL record by becoming the first team to top 90 points and not win the crown.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich, which has a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund atop the table, can end the only other league race still undecided with a win Saturday at Leipzig (Saturday, Ch. 11, UDN, 6:30 a.m.). Even a draw would be enough if Dortmund ties visiting Fortuna Dusseldorf (Saturday, FS1, 6:30 a.m.). A Dortmund loss would give Bayern its seventh consecutive Bundesliga title no matter what Bayern does in its final two games.