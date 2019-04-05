Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain can clinch league titles while Bayern Munich and Liverpool can move back in front in tight races in Germany and England in the top televised soccer matches from Europe this weekend.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich has won the last six German titles, four times by at least 15 points. Twice they clinched the championship before the first week of April had ended. But Munich will enter Saturday’s crucial home match with first-place Borussia Dortmund (Channel 11, 9:30 a.m. PDT) trailing by two points in the standings. “Maybe the Bayern Munich fans would like to win the title on the 25th game day. But for me, a football fan, I like to see the competition [go] until the end of the season,” said former Munich legend Lothar Matthaus. “Bayern Munich needs the pressure. And Bayern Munich knows pressure. For this I am sure Bayern Munich will win this game.” Maybe. Matthaus could also have pointed to Munich’s 16-game unbeaten streak in league play, Robert Lewandowski’s league-best 19 goals or the team’s 9-1-3 record at home. Dortmund, on the other hand, won the first meeting between the teams in November and another victory here would give it a five-point lead atop the standings with six games to play.
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo could win the Italian title from the grandstands if Juventus beats AC Milan (ESPN+, 9 a.m. PDT) Saturday and second-place Napoli falls to Genoa on Sunday (ESPN+, 11:30 a.m. PT). Ronaldo, in his first season in Italy, leads Juventus with 19 goals but hasn’t played since injuring a thigh in a Champions League match last month. It’s unlikely he will play Saturday despite the fact Juventus is going for its eighth consecutive title.
Ligue: Paris Saint-Germain can clinch its sixth French title in seven seasons with a win Sunday over Strasbourg (BeIN Sports, noon PDT) and a loss by second-place Lille at Reims earlier in the day.
EPL: Second-place Liverpool can vault past idle Manchester City again with a win Friday at Southampton. (NBCSN, Universo, noon PDT)