Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich has won the last six German titles, four times by at least 15 points. Twice they clinched the championship before the first week of April had ended. But Munich will enter Saturday’s crucial home match with first-place Borussia Dortmund (Channel 11, 9:30 a.m. PDT) trailing by two points in the standings. “Maybe the Bayern Munich fans would like to win the title on the 25th game day. But for me, a football fan, I like to see the competition [go] until the end of the season,” said former Munich legend Lothar Matthaus. “Bayern Munich needs the pressure. And Bayern Munich knows pressure. For this I am sure Bayern Munich will win this game.” Maybe. Matthaus could also have pointed to Munich’s 16-game unbeaten streak in league play, Robert Lewandowski’s league-best 19 goals or the team’s 9-1-3 record at home. Dortmund, on the other hand, won the first meeting between the teams in November and another victory here would give it a five-point lead atop the standings with six games to play.