Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

EPL: Momentum has definitely shifted in the city of Manchester — if not in the Premier League table — since the December sacking of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, with United going unbeaten in nine games in all competitions under caretaker coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. That hasn’t budged United from sixth in the standings but with a win Sunday at Leicester City (NBCSN, Telemundo, 6 a.m. PST), the Red Devils could vault over Chelsea and Arsenal if those two lose. History is on United’s side since Leicester has beaten United at home just once in 12 EPL matches. Second-place City, meanwhile, has lost three of its last seven in league play and could fall to third in the standings if it loses again Sunday against visiting Arsenal (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8:30 a.m. PST). A win for City would not only help it in the table but it would give it four consecutive top-flight wins over the Gunners for the first time since 1937.