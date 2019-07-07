Women’s World Cup: Megan Rapinoe will start for U.S. vs. Netherlands

Megan Rapinoe will play for the U.S. women’s national team Sunday as it looks to capture its second straight Women’s World Cup title with a victory over the Netherlands.
Rapinoe, who has scored five goals in the tournament, missed the United States’ semifinal match against England because of a minor hamstring strain. She was listed as a starter roughly 70 minutes before the start of Sunday’s match, which begins at 8 a.m. PDT.
Rapinoe expressed confidence she would play in the tournament finale, but she wasn’t sure if her coaches felt the same way.
“As of now I’m expecting to be ready for tomorrow," Rapinoe said Saturday. “I feel good. That’s all I can really say right now.”
With Rapinoe back, Alex Morgan won’t have to shoulder the offensive load for the Americans. The 30-year-old was up to the challenge during the United States’ semifinal victory over England, snapping her four-game scoring drought with what turned out to be the winning goal.
Morgan, who scored five goals in the team’s 13-0 tournament opener against Thailand, is tied for the World Cup lead in goals with six.
Lieke Martens will start for the Netherlands despite nursing a toe injury.