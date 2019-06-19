Women’s World Cup on TV: Japan and England battle for positioning

The buzz: Both teams are through to the round of 16, so the only real thing up for grabs in this game is positioning in the second round. England will win the group with a victory or a draw; Japan needs a win to finish on top. That’s significant because the winner will face Norway in the second round while the runner-up will get either the Netherlands, the reigning European champion, or Canada, ranked fifth in the world. England is unbeaten here, with one-goal wins over Scotland and Argentina. Japan dropped two points in a scoreless draw with Argentina. England is on to the knockout stage for the fifth time. It has gone to at least the quarterfinals in every Women’s World Cup for which it has qualified. Japan made it to the final of the last two tournaments but is playing under a new coach, Asako Takakura, the first female to manage Japan’s national team.