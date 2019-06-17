Women’s World Cup on TV: Spain and China look to advance

The buzz: Norway comes into the final day of group play in second place, thanks to a comfortable lead in goal differential over Nigeria. But that could vanish, blocking Norway’s route to the second round, with a one-sided loss here and a Nigeria win or draw against France. Norway has never lost to an Asian team in the Women’s World Cup and has failed to reach the second round just once in seven previous tries. South Korea, meanwhile, has advanced only once and it would take a highly improbable series of results for it to do so here. As a result it would probably be content with its first Women’s Cup goal in four games, dating to 2015.