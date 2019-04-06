Zlatan Ibrahimovic again leads Galaxy over Whitecaps

The Galaxy won their third consecutive match, as they defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-0 at BC Place, keeping the home side winless on the season.
The first half was rather scrappy but the match started in a hectic manner. In the opening minute of the game, Jorgen Skjelvik fouled Lass Bangoura in the Galaxy box, and newcomer Ali Adnan stepped up to the spot for the Whitecaps. But his panenka attempt was far too soft and Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham easily blocked the chance.
Inside the opening 20 minutes, Bingham was tested again, from the run of play, but made a strong save on Joaquin Ardaiz’s shot.
After the halftime break, Zlatan Ibrahimovic seemed to come alive and had a couple good chances in the opening minutes of the second half, including a goal chalked off due to offside.
Ibrahimovic played a role in the opening goal, however, as his cross was headed in by Daniel Steres just after the hour mark. Ibrahimovic then scored himself, in traffic, off a looping cross in the 71st minute.
The Galaxy are on a three-game winning streak, and while the first half was a struggle for both sides, the Galaxy’s level of play — Ibrahimovic’s in particular — helped the visitors pull ahead in the second half. The Whitecaps were solid for stretches of the match, but they remained inconsistent.