Live updates: U.S. versus Mexico World Cup qualifier game time, analysis and more

U.S., Mexico soccer to play World Cup qualifier at Azteca, possibly for last time

MEXICO CITY — There is no more difficult place for the U.S. national team to play than Estadio Azteca, Mexico’s iconic fortress home and the largest soccer stadium in Latin America.

If the heat, the altitude and the passionate Mexican fans don’t get you, the smog will.

“The last time we played, we had players very ill after the game,” said Bruce Arena, who coached the U.S. in three World Cup qualifiers at Azteca without winning a game. “I remember walking out in the tunnel and Kellyn Acosta was doubled over puking.

“It’s, uh, challenging.”

It’s also why the U.S.-Mexico rivalry is among the most intense in international sports, one that turns especially bitter when the stakes are high as they will be Thursday when the teams play in Azteca with a World Cup berth up for grabs.

The duel could soon lose some of its luster if that game proves to be the last one the teams play in Mexico City during World Cup qualifying.

Both countries, along with Canada, are expected to get automatic berths in the 2026 tournament since they’re hosting it, precluding a qualifying tournament. And by 2030, with the World Cup field at 48 teams and the number of guaranteed CONCACAF entrants doubling to six, the current qualifying format will have to change.

