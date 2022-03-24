Share
Soccer

Live updates: U.S. versus Mexico World Cup qualifier game time, analysis and more

Mexico's Julio Cesar Dominguez defends the United States' Ricardo Pepi during a World Cup qualifying match on Nov. 12
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Join us for live U.S. versus Mexico World Cup qualifier updates, a high-stakes rivalry match being played Thursday night at Estadio Azteca.

By Iliana Limón RomeroDeputy Sports Editor 

The United States versus Mexico World Cup qualifier at Estadio Azteca is set to kick off at 7 p.m. PDT.

The match will air on CBS Sports Network and a a variety of outlets will be doing pregame shows.

Don’t miss our pregame conversation set to begin about 90 minutes before kickoff when lineups are released.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

U.S., Mexico soccer to play World Cup qualifier at Azteca, possibly for last time

Sergiño Dest injury complicates USMNT’s final World Cup qualifying push

Soccer newsletter: An important week if U.S. men’s national team wants to make the World Cup

By Kevin Baxter

MEXICO CITY — There is no more difficult place for the U.S. national team to play than Estadio Azteca, Mexico’s iconic fortress home and the largest soccer stadium in Latin America.

If the heat, the altitude and the passionate Mexican fans don’t get you, the smog will.

“The last time we played, we had players very ill after the game,” said Bruce Arena, who coached the U.S. in three World Cup qualifiers at Azteca without winning a game. “I remember walking out in the tunnel and Kellyn Acosta was doubled over puking.

“It’s, uh, challenging.”

It’s also why the U.S.-Mexico rivalry is among the most intense in international sports, one that turns especially bitter when the stakes are high as they will be Thursday when the teams play in Azteca with a World Cup berth up for grabs.

The duel could soon lose some of its luster if that game proves to be the last one the teams play in Mexico City during World Cup qualifying.

Both countries, along with Canada, are expected to get automatic berths in the 2026 tournament since they’re hosting it, precluding a qualifying tournament. And by 2030, with the World Cup field at 48 teams and the number of guaranteed CONCACAF entrants doubling to six, the current qualifying format will have to change.

Sergiño Dest injury complicates USMNT’s final World Cup qualifying push

By Kevin Baxter

The U.S. national team, already missing its best player in midfielder Weston McKennie, may have lost another Thursday when outside back Sergiño Dest sustained an apparent leg injury just a week before the first of three crucial qualifiers that will determine if the Americans return to the World Cup this fall in Qatar.

McKennie broke a foot earlier this month playing for his club team in Italy while Dest limped off the field in the 56th minute of Barcelona’s Europa League win over Galatasaray.

Coach Gregg Berhalter said there is no replacing McKennie.

“He’s been so important to this group that we’re not going to plug a guy in and get a like for like,” he said. “But that’s OK. We’ve won games before without him. And we’ll do it again.”

Soccer newsletter: An important week if U.S. men’s national team wants to make the World Cup

By Kevin Baxter

MEXICO CITY — The next three games are the most important of coach Gregg Berhalter‘s managerial career, but at least his team is in charge of its fate. Take five points from the matches with Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica, and the U.S. is back in the World Cup after missing out in 2018 for the first time in nearly four decades.

Anything less than that and … well, it gets complicated and may require the U.S. getting friendly results elsewhere. There’s even one not-so-far-fetched scenario in which the U.S. would go into the final qualifier next week in Costa Rica needing a win to keep its World Cup hopes alive.

And the Americans enter this crucial final stretch missing three key players in midfielder Weston McKennie, outside back Sergiño Dest and forward Brenden Aaronson, all of whom are out with injuries. Dest and Aaronson both went down in the last week, which scrambled Berhalter’s roster plans.

Yet the coach remains confident the team will get the job done.

